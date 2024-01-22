Everyone from across the Broxtowe community is invited come together at a short ceremony this week to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The event will take place on Friday, January 26 in the Walled Garden at Bramcote Hills Park at 11am.

Coun Teresa Cullen (Lab), Mayor of the Borough of Broxtowe, will join Coun Milan Radulovic (Lab), Broxtowe Council leader, poet Jay Trivedi and pupils from Alderman White School in Bramcote in delivering readings and choir performances to reflect the theme of this year’s event, ‘The Fragility of Freedom’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of the public from across the borough are warmly encouraged to attend.

The Broxtowe Holocaust Memorial Day event will take place at the Walled Garden in Bramcote Hills Park. Photo: Google

Coun Cullen said: “Holocaust Memorial Day is an important day in our civic calendar.

"It asks us to remember the events of the past which have shaped the present, and gives us the opportunity to choose a safe, prejudice-free community for all.

"This year also sees us marking the 30th anniversary of the Tutsi genocide in Rwanda and remembering its lasting impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The theme ‘The Fragility of Freedom’ is particularly pertinent right now when we consider the conflict happening across the world.

"Freedom means different things to different people and we all deserve to live our lives free from persecution.”

Holocaust Memorial Day remembers the victims of the Holocaust, who died as part of the Nazi’s ‘Final Solution’ plan in WWII and the subsequent genocides, reminding the world that we need to work together to denounce prejudice.