Brownies learn about fire and water safety in Kirkby fire station visit

Members of 2nd Kirkby Brownies paid a visit to Ashfield Fire Station, on Sutton Road, Kirkby – and were lucky enough to meet special guest Dexter, the fire investigation dog, and his handler Dave Cross, who have just announced their retirement.

A station spokesman said: “We discussed fire safety and water safety with them and showed them around the appliance.

"There was lots of interaction and some good questions were asked.

“They were very interested in Dexter and bought him some treats. Dexter and his handler Dave visited their group to collect them and also spoke about what Dexter does.”

1. Presentation A Brownie received a gift from a firefighter. Photo: Facebook/Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service Photo Sales

2. Dog treat Two Brownies meet Dexter. Photo: Facebook/Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service Photo Sales

3. Talk Dave Cross, Dexter's handler, talks to the Brownies. Photo: Facebook/Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service Photo Sales

4. Stop, drop, roll The Brownies learn all about what to do in case of fire. Photo: Facebook/Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service Photo Sales