Members of 2nd Kirkby Brownies with Dexter, the fire investigation dog, and his handler Dave Cross.

Brownies learn about fire and water safety in Kirkby fire station visit

Kirkby Brownies learned all about fire and water safety during a special fire station visit

By Jon Ball
Monday, 9th May 2022, 3:55 pm

Members of 2nd Kirkby Brownies paid a visit to Ashfield Fire Station, on Sutton Road, Kirkby – and were lucky enough to meet special guest Dexter, the fire investigation dog, and his handler Dave Cross, who have just announced their retirement.

A station spokesman said: “We discussed fire safety and water safety with them and showed them around the appliance.

"There was lots of interaction and some good questions were asked.

“They were very interested in Dexter and bought him some treats. Dexter and his handler Dave visited their group to collect them and also spoke about what Dexter does.”

1. Presentation

A Brownie received a gift from a firefighter.

Photo: Facebook/Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service

2. Dog treat

Two Brownies meet Dexter.

Photo: Facebook/Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service

3. Talk

Dave Cross, Dexter's handler, talks to the Brownies.

Photo: Facebook/Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service

4. Stop, drop, roll

The Brownies learn all about what to do in case of fire.

Photo: Facebook/Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service

