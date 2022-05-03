Firefighters urge residents to stay safe around water

People can be tempted to go swimming in open water during warmer weather – but firefighters are warning it can end in tragedy.

A spokesman for Ashfield Fire Station, on Sutton Road, Kirkby, said: “Cold water kills. There are hidden dangers in the water.

“Don’t Drink and Drown. Most drownings happen to people that went out that day with no intention of getting into the water, why did they?”

Firefighters from Ashfield Fire Station visited King's Mill Reservoir to promote water safety.

The team have also shared a ‘fantastic video’ produced by Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service, highlighting the dangers of cold water shock.

The spokesman said: We’re urging parents to speak to their children about the dangers of open water.

“Jumping in for a laugh with their mates is not funny, it’s a recipe for disaster.”

It follows a visit by firefighters from the station to King’s Mill Reservoir, where they discussed and demonstrated ways people can help someone in the water until the emergency services arrived.

Firefighters and visitors with some of the equipment demonstrated.

The spokesman said: “Some great questions were asked and we hope all that attended learnt something new.

“Remember never get into the water yourself to try to help someone, call 999.”

The service’s top tips about being ‘water aware’ and what to do when you see someone in the water are:

Call 999 and ask for the fire service; Give as much information as possible to pinpoint your location; Encourage them to float – if there is any equipment to hand, such as throw lines, throw these out to them; Never enter the water to try to save someone - you could find yourself in difficulty too.

A visitor tries a throw line.

Firefighters speak to interested visitors.

A firefighter shows off some of their equipment.

Firefighters and visitors at the water's edge.