Brinsley mum walks 500,000 steps to help young people with cancer

Brinsley resident Sarah Wade walked seven miles a day during August.

Sarah Wade heard about the 500,000 Steps in August challenge set by charity Young Lives vs Cancer and decided to take it up for herself.

During the month of August, Sarah pledged to walk seven miles each day – a total of 500,000 steps covering the distance of 236 miles altogether.

The 42-year-old managed to raise £310 in donations from friends and family, which will go towards helping children and young people and their families to deal with all aspects of life with cancer.

Sarah said the cause is one close to her heart.

She said: “I chose this charity because it's close to my heart and understand how they help families and the unfortunate young ones that are diagnosed with this awful disease.”

Sarah is no stranger to a fundraising challenge, having taken on the 10,000 Steps a Day in May challenge set by domestic abuse charity Refuge last year and raising more than £500.

She also did another sponsored walk in aid of dementia during the summer of 2021.

During the Young Lives vs Cancer challenge, the mum-of-two did most of her walking each day from August 1 to 31 around the Brinsley, Underwood, Jacksdale, Selston and Moorgreen areas.

She added: “I enjoyed the challenge and I'm just so happy I was able to raise funds for such a worthy cause.

“This was my first challenge of 2022 and I want to thank everyone for their continued support and encouragement.

“And I would like to thank everyone who sponsored me.

“Every contribution will make an impact, whether it’s £5 or £50. Every little bit really does help.”

Young Lives vs Cancer is a charity that helps children and young people, from birth to 25, and their families find the strength to face whatever cancer throws at them – whether it’s helping with financial issues, or providing emotional support.