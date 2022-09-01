Eastwood drag performers in running for top award after raising more than £368,000

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Preston, aka Miss Zandra, and Kevin Carrington, as Harry Hill, with their certificates of recognition from Broxtowe Borough Council.

Brothers-in-law Mark Preston and Kevin Carrington are handymen by day, but at night are transformed into their alter-egos – the sassy Miss Zandra and chucklesome compère Harry Hill.

The pair have now been performing their charity act in the area together for 21 years and have raised of £368,642 for a huge variety of different causes – this year alone, they have already raised more than £14,500.

Mark said: "In 1999, I had a nervous breakdown. By being Zandra, it started to get me out of my depression. That's why I started doing shows for charity and stuff.

Condragulations Disco performers at Greasley Miners Welfare.

“We love performing, but everything we do is for the charities."

Over the years, Mark, Kevin and friends, including the Condragulations Disco, Terry Hind, Sharon Swallowz and Glittery Gin, have raised funds for many local good causes including Danielle's Flutterbyes and Broxtowe Women's Project.

The pair, who continue their day jobs as a road repairman and painter/decorator, mostly host their sell-out shows around Eastwood.

Mark said: “We just love performing together, we're an awesome team. We work well together and like to help as many people as we can.

“A lot of hard work goes into making each performance happen, but we are helping save lives and that makes it all worthwhile.”

The friends were awarded special recognition from Broxtowe Borough Council earlier this year for their charity efforts and are now celebrating after making it to the finals of the BBC’s Make a Difference Awards.

Out of hundreds of nominees, they have reached the final four in the running for the regional crown.

"It's amazing, we can't believe it," Mark said. “It would be out of this world to win.”

The Make a Difference Awards champions those who have gone above and beyond in their communities. The awards ceremony is due to take place in Nottingham on September 21.