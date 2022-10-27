Brinsley kids ‘heartbroken’ after noise complaint sees football team booted from pitch

The Adam Thomas Football Academy’s under sevens team trains on the field at Brinsley Primary School off Moor Road.

Since the club was founded back in 2020, the aspiring young footballers have been playing weekly sessions at the site every Saturday.

But their fun was recently brought to an abrupt end after Broxtowe Borough Council advised the team to quit playing due to a noise complaint from a nearby resident.

Members of ATFA Brinsley FC, whose under sevens team has been left with nowhere to play.

Club founder Adam Thomas, who coaches a number of teams in the village, said: “We had a neighbour complaining that we were too loud. They said they couldn’t have a peaceful drink in their garden on a Saturday afternoon when we’re playing football.

“All of the teams used to practice at the school but we’ve now moved the others to the park due to the complaint. It’s best if the under sevens stay at the school though, because it’s nice and private there and there isn’t enough space elsewhere.

“We’ve been playing on the site for two or three years now and can’t understand why it’s suddenly become an issue.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Youngsters from the Adam Thomas Football Academy.

The club is in the process of expanding, Adam said, but not being able to use the school is making life difficult.

He added: “We’ve got another couple of teams forming but because we can’t use the school at the minute we’re struggling to find space for them and we don’t want to let children down.

“There’s nowhere else in the village for us to play and it would be such a shame to have to move the club away from the Brinsley community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s all for the local children, nearly everyone in my club is from Brinsley. The space is there and we should be able to use it – it’s just little kids playing football.

The under sevens team practising on the Brinsley Primary School field.

“We haven’t wanted to argue about it or get involved, but we just feel it’s getting a bit silly now how one person is ruining it for so many children. It’s very unfair.”

Supportive resident Janet Enever added: “The kids are heartbroken as they really enjoyed playing football – they are all under seven.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Adam got this together to keep the kids off the street as there is nothing else for them to do in Brinsley.”

Broxtowe Borough Council said it is working with both parties to find a solution.