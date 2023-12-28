Brinsley Headstocks: Broxtowe Council will take decision on historic site's future in the new year
Brinsley Headstocks has been described by local residents as ‘one of the final remnants of mining’ as they are wooden tandem headstocks and are one of the last remaining examples of such in the country.
Earlier this year, however, Broxtowe Council fenced off the headstocks from the general public after an inspection from a structural engineer highlighted safety concerns regarding the wooden structure.
Then this month, the council removed the structure altogether, saying it ‘posed a risk to public safety’
Volunteers from local group, The Friends of Brinsley Headstocks, which has been active for more than 10 years and helps maintain and develop the old mining site, have launched a petition to preserve the headstocks and Brinsley’s mining heritage.
In a statement, the council said: “Earlier this year the Brinsley Headstocks were fenced off from the general public after an inspection from a structural engineer highlighted safety concerns regarding the wooden structure.
"Regular site inspections were undertaken, whilst a number of options for the headstocks were considered.
“Signs were erected on the site to inform residents of the situation and the Friends of Brinsley Headstocks were kept informed.
"At the beginning of September 2023, the metal colliery wheels were removed, in the hope that the timbers from the towers could be salvaged.
"However, a more recent site inspection highlighted that the wooden structure had further deteriorated and posed a risk to public safety.
"Given the continued decline, it became obvious that restoration of the structure, as it currently stood was no longer possible.
"The best course of action from a health and safety perspective, was to have the headstocks carefully dismantled, salvaging as many original timbers and the ironwork from the structure as possible.
"Options for the headstocks are now being carefully considered.
"A decision will be reached in the new year.
On its website, the The Friends of Brinsley Headstocks, said: "The group is calling for greater community involvement and consultation with the structure’s owners, Broxtowe Council.
“Petition forms can be signed at The Headstocks Tea Room on Church Lane, Brinsley Garage and The Parish Hall.
“We would appeal to the local community for their support in retaining an outstanding feature of Brinsley’s history.”