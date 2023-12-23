Lee Anderson column: It's ​time to look back on an eventful year as we prepare for 2024

​2023 has certainly been a busy and eventful year, full of great achievements and delivering for the great folk of Ashfield and Eastwood. My office and I have dealt with 8,626 constituent enquiries this year and have assisted thousands of local residents with their concerns.

​Most of my weeks have been filled with welcoming constituents for tours of Parliament and to watch PMQs. It is a true pleasure to meet constituents and to put the world to rights when we discuss politics, as well as getting to show them the wonderful place that I am fortunate enough to work in.

Following the tragic death of Sean Lynk, the son of my good friend Graham, in December 2022 I was moved to get involved in campaigning about the issue of male suicide. We all have moments where we suffer with our mental health, but I have become increasingly aware over the last year how fragile a topic this is amongst men. I am the first to admit that mental health is not something that most men feel comfortable speaking about, however we face a growing problem, given that suicide is the biggest killer of men under the age of 45. Men’s mental health is an issue I am now passionate about. So far this year, I have helped to raise over £20,000 for Enlighten the Shadows, a local men’s charity. I hope to continue this good work in 2024.

In February, I was appointed Deputy Chairman of the Conservative Party. It was a real honour to be given this position and to be responsible for engaging with the country’s Conservative Party members. Throughout 2023, I have visited 48 Conservative Associations as a guest speaker. As people will be aware, I started my political journey in the Labour Party, having come from a working class, mining family. My decision to leave in 2018 and to become a part of the Conservative Party is something that I will be forever proud of. My Party has demonstrated to me where my true political home is. I will continue to work hard as Deputy Chair and to ensure that the views of people in Real World are represented.

Ashfield MP Lee Anderson

I was delighted by the news in October that £20 million had been awarded to Kirkby in Ashfield as part of the Government’s Plan for Towns Programme. Each week, I have spent a lot of time speaking to local traders to understand their concerns. I have listened and fed this back to the Government each time. I am proud to see that after many decades of being ignored, Ashfield is finally getting the recognition and love it deserves. The funding that I have secured will help to restore our highstreets.