Brinsley event headlined by chart-topping band raises £1,500 for mental health charity

The glamourous black tie event took place in a special heated ballroom at Brinsley Recreation Ground on November 12 last year.

Chart-topping band Toploader, best known for their hit Dancing in the Moonlight, headlined the masquerade-themed event, the first of its kind for the village.

Organiser Coun Kane Oliver, from Out of the Box events, has now donated the money from the raffle to the chosen charity of the mayor of Broxtowe, .

Councillor Kane Oliver presents the cheque for £1,500 to Paul Walsh, business development manager at Mental Health in the Community.

The well-known landlord of Oliver’s Bar and Kitchen in Eastwood handed over a cheque to Paul Walsh, business development manager at Mental Health in the Community.

Coun Oliver, Nottinghamshire Council Independent member for Eastwood said: “I am delighted on behalf of organisers to make this significant donation to the Mayor of Broxtowe’s charity.

“Mental health is a serious issue and it has become even more of a problem post-Covid.

A photo from the glamourous Brinsley Ball event in November.

“That’s why, when we announced that we would be donating to the mayor’s charity, people who attended dug deep. They raised just more than £1,400 and we’ve topped that up to £1,500.

“It was fantastic to bring this amazing event to Brinsley and this year we are doing it all again. To raise a substantial amount for charity made it even more worthwhile.”

The next Brinsley Ball will be on November 25, when organisers will again be donating money from the raffle to a local charity.

The event, at Brinsley Recreation Ground, will feature top vocalist Danielle Grace Williams, a three-course meal prepared by the chefs at The Lion in Brinsley and Oliver’s Bar and Kitchen, live magicians and a celebrity headliner.

Mr Walsh said: “The donation of £1,500 from the Brinsley Ball will help our charity going forward, with their provision of mental health support for individuals in Broxtowe borough.

“We would like to pass on our gratitude to all the staff and participants who took part in and supported the ball.”