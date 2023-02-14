Glyn Hassell, a regular at the Dog and Parrot pub on Nottingham Road, was nominated in the ‘Community Regular Hero’ category as part of the Community Pub Hero Awards 2023 by owners Dave and Kathryn Boam for all his work supporting the venue and the community.

Glyn has supported the pub in many ways, helping them to raise an impressive £40,000 for charities including MS Society, RSPCA, Children’s Air Ambulance and Combat Stress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year, he also became chair of trustees for Durban House Community Hub, which will turn the disused town building into a meeting place for local people of all ages.

Glyn Hassell and his wife Mandy (left) with Dog and Parrot owners Kathryn and Dave Boam.

He has achieved all of this while holding down a full-time job.

Humble Glyn said everyone in the community has played their part and deserves the award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 59-year-old added: “This nomination has my name on it but it’s for the whole Dog and Parrot family.

“Everyone in the community contributes so much and it’s a pleasure to play a small part.

“Dave and Kathryn do so much for us all and we all love to help them.”

Nationwide, 200 pubs entered the Community Pub Hero Awards, including 70 nominated by their local MP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The competition, which first ran in 2018, has been expanded this year to offer two new categories: Community Support Hero or Charity Fundraising Hero, and the new Community Regular Hero, for pub regulars who help their local’s charity fundraising or community support.

Entries were judged by a panel of industry experts and all finalists are invited to a presentation at the House of Commons in March, when the overall winners will be announced.

The competition is organised by PubAid and the All-Party Parliamentary Beer Group and sponsored by Matthew Clark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PubAid co-founder Des O’Flanagan said: “Our heartfelt congratulations go to Glyn.

“Choosing the finalists from a very strong set of entries was a real challenge and those pubs who have reached the shortlist should be very proud of their achievement.

“Judges were hugely impressed by the stories from so many pubs, who have raised astonishing sums for charities, or provided incredible support for local people.