'Better market' and 'political changes' among nine hopes for Mansfield 2024

We asked Chad readers what one thing they would like to see for Mansfield in 2024...
By Phoebe Cox
Published 13th Dec 2023, 17:20 GMT

As we prepare to leave 2023 behind and look ahead to the new year, many of us are drawing up resolutions and thinking about the year ahead.

On that note, your Chad thought it would be interesting to ask readers what one thing they would like to see for Mansfield in 2024.

Readers were quick to share their thoughts on your Chad’s Facebook page at fb.com/mansfieldchad

From calls for a “better” market and a “bustling” town centre, to hopes of major political upheavals in the district – here is what readers had to say.

Many readers called for improvements on the market, with more stalls and footfall in the town centre. Zoe Stockham said: "Decent Market again, independent stores, free Sunday parking." Diane Johnson would like to see a "better market" in town.

1. Better market

Many readers called for improvements on the market, with more stalls and footfall in the town centre. Zoe Stockham said: "Decent Market again, independent stores, free Sunday parking." Diane Johnson would like to see a "better market" in town.

Some readers called for a change in MP. Dale Westwood would like to see Coun Ben Bradley MP voted out. Many other readers agreed, with calls for 'Tories out' and hopes for a new MP to take on the role. Liz Hursthouse added: "Surely, it has to be Bradley gone."

2. A new MP

Some readers called for a change in MP. Dale Westwood would like to see Coun Ben Bradley MP voted out. Many other readers agreed, with calls for 'Tories out' and hopes for a new MP to take on the role. Liz Hursthouse added: "Surely, it has to be Bradley gone."

Patrick Callaghan said: "The mayor gone..." Many readers felt the same. Roy Mills said: "Get rid of the Mayor and put the money to better things."

3. Scrap the Mayoral position

Patrick Callaghan said: "The mayor gone..." Many readers felt the same. Roy Mills said: "Get rid of the Mayor and put the money to better things."

Kye Massey would like to see all pot holes filled. Lisa Camerson said: "No pot holes."

4. Action on pot holes

Kye Massey would like to see all pot holes filled. Lisa Camerson said: "No pot holes."

