'Brazen' burglar caught carrying safe through Mansfield streets in broad daylight

By Shelley Marriott
Published 12th Jul 2024, 14:39 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A burglar was tracked down by police after he was seen carrying a large safe through Mansfield in broad daylight.

John Readman, 41, was spotted carrying the item by a member of the public who immediately called the police shortly after 5pm on Thursday, July 5.

Shortly after he was detained in James Murray Mews, Mansfield, officers learned that a locked safe had just been stolen from a commercial premises in nearby Rock Valley.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Readman, of Alder Close, Forest Town, initially declined to answer any of the questions posed to him but later pleaded guilty to burglary.

John Readman, pictured with the safeJohn Readman, pictured with the safe
John Readman, pictured with the safe
Read More
13 ideas of where to spend a great day out in and around Mansfield

He was given a three-month prison sentence suspended for one year, and ordered to complete a programme of alcohol rehabilitation treatment

Sergeant Alice Bartle, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We regularly deal with brazen criminals, but this is certainly the first time I’ve come across someone carrying a stolen safe through the streets.

“Unsurprisingly this raised some local suspicions and I’d like to thank the member of the public who phoned this in.

“Readman has been given a chance here to stay out of prison and change the direction of his life, and I really hope he makes full use of that chance.”

News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice