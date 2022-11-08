Brand new play facilities will delight kids in Swingate thanks to £48,000 boost

Swingate resident and Kimberley Town Council member Samuel Boneham pictured in Knowle Park.

The funding comes after grand designs to improve Knowle Park, including ideas for a new zipline and skate park, were put forward by determined father and Swingate resident Samuel Boneham last year with backing from his fellow neighbours.

A £40,569.54 grant has now been awarded by the FCC Communities Foundation together with £8,000 funding from Kimberley Town Council for the venture.

The money will be used to buy new facilities, including a zipline, a cycle track, wheelchair-accessible tables and a swing seat that can be used children with special needs.

The project will also replace worn bark flooring under existing equipment with a safer, hard-wearing rubberised surface.

Mr Boneham, who is also a member of Kimberley Town Council, said the changes to the park will make a huge difference.

He said: “There’s a lot of children on this estate and they all use the park.

“It’s fantastic to have been awarded this money and we’re really looking forward to our new-look playground taking shape over the next six months.

“I’d like to also thank other members of Kimberley Town Council, Trevor Rood, Ian Wilson and Neil Doherty, for helping put this project together.”

The project is aimed at improving facilities for children of primary school age and follows surveys of pupils at nearby Kimberley Primary School, as well as local residents.

News of the funding has been welcomed by Lisa Turner-Rowe, former head teacher at Kimberley Primary.

She said: “Children on our school council brought up the fact that the existing equipment could not be used by all children as it was designed for those who do not have mobility or access difficulties and suggested specialist swing systems as a way that it could be more inclusive.”

Richard Smith, FCC Communities Foundation senior grant manager, added: “We’re delighted to support the play area improvements at Knowle Park and pleased our funding will provide such a fantastic facility for children and young families across Kimberley.”