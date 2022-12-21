Boxing Day sales 2022: When will shopping centres in Mansfield and Ashfield be open?
If you just can’t wait to get in the shops on Boxing Day and pick up a bargain, then you’re in luck, here’s when shopping centres in Mansfield and Ashfield will be open.
So you can plan your Boxing Day shopping trip, or if you just want to get yourself out of the house in between the Christmas festivities, we have rounded up the Boxing Day shopping centre opening times for this year.
Here’s when you can bag a bargain in Mansfield and Ashfield over the festive period.
Four Seasons Shopping Centre in Mansfield will be open from 10am to 4pm on Boxing Day and Tuesday, December 27.
Idlewells Shopping Centre in Sutton will be open from 10am to 4pm on Boxing Day and Tuesday, December 27.
Opening times for individual shops located in the shopping centres may vary so please check the individual shop times before setting off to avoid disappointment.