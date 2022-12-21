Boxing Day sales 2022: When will shopping centres in Mansfield and Ashfield be open?

So you can plan your Boxing Day shopping trip, or if you just want to get yourself out of the house in between the Christmas festivities, we have rounded up the Boxing Day shopping centre opening times for this year.

Here’s when you can bag a bargain in Mansfield and Ashfield over the festive period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four Seasons Shopping Centre in Mansfield will be open on Boxing Day

Four Seasons Shopping Centre in Mansfield will be open from 10am to 4pm on Boxing Day and Tuesday, December 27.

Idlewells Shopping Centre in Sutton will be open from 10am to 4pm on Boxing Day and Tuesday, December 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad