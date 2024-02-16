Boughton council estate house set to become community centre to improve safety

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A council house on Manvers View could be turned into a space for residents to meet police, the NHS, the Citizens Advice Bureau and other services.

Planning documents say it will allow local people to become involved in improvements to their area.

The Retford Road housing estate in Boughton is among the 10 per cent most deprived areas of the country according to the income deprivation scale.

Newark & Sherwood Council lodged the plans last year, and its planning committee is set to approve them a meeting on February 15.

The centre will be open from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday, along with some evening and weekend events.

The three-bedroom council house would be converted to have a large downstairs meeting room, with private spaces upstairs.

Planning documents say: “It will provide a base for initiatives to grow, to tackle local issues in partnership with the police, community safety teams, housing services and waste management, NHS, Credit Union, CVS, CAB, Inspire and several other agencies.

“While the loss of one social dwelling is regrettable, the property would be used for residents to help improve health and wellbeing, reduce crime and improve the feelings of safety in the communities.

“When or if it is no longer required, the property can easily be converted back into a dwelling.”

Although the property doesn’t have much off-street parking, it’s believed that the community centre wouldn’t cause parking problems along Manvers View.