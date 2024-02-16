Mansfield Building Society helps Notts Blood Bikes deliver more life-saving support to the NHS

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Formed in 2013, Nottinghamshire Blood Bikes is a Registered Charity run entirely by unpaid volunteers providing a free, 24-hour, delivery service for the NHS in Nottinghamshire.

The charity’s riders and drivers undergo regular, documented training, ensuring the safe and effective transportation of vital items such as blood bags, frozen breast milk for premature babies, patient samples, and medication to name but a few.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter Hauton, Nottinghamshire Blood Bikes volunteer, explains:

Society mascot, Stanley, with Blood Bike volunteers and their new bike, now named Stanley.

“Our vehicles exist for the sole purpose of serving the NHS. During the Covid-19 pandemic, our workload increased three-fold and it became essential to increase the number of bikes in our service to continue providing cover 24 hours and day, 365 days a year. A huge donation like this from Mansfield Building Society’s Charitable Trust, is quite simply, saving lives.”

Vickie Preston from Mansfield Building Society’s Charitable Trust, commented:

“The Charitable Trust is proud to support the brilliant work that the Blood Bikes do in our Heartland area. With usual fundraising efforts severely thwarted during the pandemic, and with the Charity not receiving NHS or Government funding, their financial reserves were hugely depleted at a time when they were in the most demand.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As the need for the service continues to increase, we are thrilled this donation will allow the hard work the service does to continue in our local communities for years to come.”

If you would like to know more about volunteering for Nottinghamshire Blood Bikes, visit nottsbb.org