Booking system for GP appointments in Nottinghamshire is an issue for residents

Nottinghamshire residents have raised issues with booking GP appointments according to the results from a survey.

By Shelley Marriott
7 minutes ago - 1 min read

Between February and August 2022 Healthwatch Nottingham and Nottinghamshire asked people about their experience of accessing primary care.

The survey also explored whether people look for information and advice else-where, prior to contacting the GP practice, in order to understand how aware people are of alternative options for meeting their healthcare needs.

Healthwatch received 399 responses from people across Nottingham and Nottinghamshire.

Healthwatch Nottingham and Nottinghamshire asked local people about their experience of accessing primary care.

People told Healthwatch of their high regard for the skill and attitude of GP staff. However, the system for booking an appointment at a GP practices is not working for many people. This included issues like no appointments being available, having to wait a long time on telephone lines and only being able to call at certain times.

Healthwatch found that telephone continues to be the main way that people are contacting their GP practice, although the majority go online to look for information about their health.

It may be that people prefer to contact their GP by phone, or are in the habit of doing this. It could also be because the systems that should be in place for patients for patients to contact GPs online are not working as expected.

Sarah Collis, chair of Healthwatch Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, said: "Our survey shows that booking systems are not always working for patients.

“We recognise the pressures on GPs caused by rises in demand and workforce shortages. However, not being able to access primary care will have the greatest impact on vulnerable communities and hence increase health inequalities."

