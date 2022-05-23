Bolsover's first ever 'Future Homes scheme' is being built in Whaley Thorns

The homes are being built with timber frames and low carbon heat sources in line with the Future Homes Standard and will provide fully electric homes, making it easier to heat and potentially reducing household bills.

Labour councillors Steve Fritchley, Sandra Peake and Liz Smyth have been to visit the new Bolsover Homes house-building scheme in Whaley Thorns.

Coun Fritchley said: “These are the first council properties to be built in the village for decades and back up our commitment to provide good quality homes in areas of need.

"Not everyone can afford to buy a house nowadays, that’s why we are continuing to invest in building top class homes council homes for local people to live in.”

The development on the Woodlands, which follows on from the 37 new properties built in Whitwell, will see two bungalows and 17 two-storey houses built on what was previously wasteland.

Coun Peake said: “We want people to be able to live close to their family and friends in the village they grew up in, so we have looked at where there is a shortage of housing to meet local demand and that is where we are building.