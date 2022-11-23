Bolsover Community Voluntary Service open a new 'one-stop shop' office in Bolsover

The office at 36a Market Place, Bolsover, will be a one-stop shop for anyone wishing to volunteer locally, discover voluntary groups and charities locally, and find out what local help is available to them.

The office space was officially open on Tuesday, November 15, by leader of Bolsover District Council, Coun Steve Fritchley.

Steve Morris, head of Bolsover CVS development said: “We are so pleased that we now have a base in Bolsover itself.

Bolsover Community Voluntary Service has opened a new office at 36a Market Place, Bolsover

"We hope that by having more visibility as an organisation it will encourage more people to pop in and discover what we do and how we can help to connect them to local groups and services.

"We also hope it might encourage more people to volunteer at some of these groups, they are all shouting out for help so we hope that this will be another positive outcome of having the new office.

"We love meeting new people and we hope to connect with lots of new faces that are interested in who we are and what we do.

"The opening event went really well and it was the perfect example of how much value we will get from having a high street presence.

"Lots of people came in to see us and ask what we do and what we can help with.”

The Bolsover office will be open every weekday from 10am – 1pm – there is no appointment necessary for anyone that wants to pop in at those times.