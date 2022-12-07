'Boisterous lunchtimes' as poor behaviour blights primary school in Forest Town

An inspection in October resulted in an overall rating of ‘Requires Improvement’ for Forest Town Primary School and Nursery, which has 372 pupils, aged three to 11, on its hooks.

The same rating was also applied to all five individual categories, including behaviour and attitudes, which the Ofsted inspectors criticised heavily.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There is no consistent approach to dealing with poor behaviour,” said the inspectors’ report. "While many pupils behave well and join in with their learning, some do not.

Forest Town Primary School, which has been handed a 'Requires Improvement' rating by the education watchdog, Ofsted.

"Lunchtimes are boisterous. Pupils resort to physical games because there is not enough for them to do.

“There is also some low-level disruption in classes. Teachers deal with this in different ways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Leaders do not have high enough expectations of how pupils should behave.”

‘Requires Improvement’ was also the message sent to the Clipstone Road West school by Ofsted in the categories headed quality of education, personal development, leadership and management and early years’ provision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Leaders know there is much to be done to improve the school,” said the inspectors’ report.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They have started to address these issues, and a new curriculum is in place.

"However, the teaching of the curriculum is inconsistent. Some teachers lack the subject expertise they need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Teachers have not had sufficient training to ensure they have the skills they need to support pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).”

The inspectors also said the Forest Town school needed to ensure youngsters acquired a better knowledge of British values and other faiths and cultures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the positive side, Ofsted recognised that Forest Town Primary was a “friendly” school that pupils and parents liked. Bullying “did not happen very often” and safeguarding was “effective”.

Pupils wore with pride badges they were rewarded with for following the school’s values, while programmes for teaching reading and phonics were going well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inspectors also found that “pupils in the nursery get off to a good start” because “staff have high expectations”. But standards were not as high in the reception class, where children did “not show the same positive attitudes to learning”.