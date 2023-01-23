Officers have been searching for Matthew Gibson, of Mansfield, since he went missing in the early hours of Saturday, January 14.

A man’s body was found on land near Old Newark Road, Rainworth, on Saturday afternoon.

Mr Gibson’s family have been informed.

A body was found on Saturday.

Police do not believe the circumstances to be suspicious, but said they are keen to understand what happened.

Detective inspector Andrew Hall, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “While formal identification has yet to take place, Mr Gibson's family have been informed of this very sad discovery.

“We do not believe what happened to be suspicious, but we are keen to understand exactly what has happened.

