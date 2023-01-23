Body found in search for missing Mansfield man
Police searching for a man missing from Mansfield have confirmed they have found a body.
Officers have been searching for Matthew Gibson, of Mansfield, since he went missing in the early hours of Saturday, January 14.
A man’s body was found on land near Old Newark Road, Rainworth, on Saturday afternoon.
Mr Gibson’s family have been informed.
Police do not believe the circumstances to be suspicious, but said they are keen to understand what happened.
Detective inspector Andrew Hall, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “While formal identification has yet to take place, Mr Gibson's family have been informed of this very sad discovery.
“We do not believe what happened to be suspicious, but we are keen to understand exactly what has happened.
“Anyone with additional information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 390 of Sunday, January 15.”