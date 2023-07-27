News you can trust since 1952
Blow to Mansfield town centre with discount store set to close

A Mansfield discount store has announced it will be closing its doors.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 27th Jul 2023, 16:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 09:32 BST

Stock Giant on West Gate, Mansfield, opened in September last year, replacing Stock Monster, after the discount firm when into adminstration.

However, the store now faces closure, with a poster at the shop blaming “landlord redevelopment works”

The store is on West Gate, Mansfield.
The store is on West Gate, Mansfield.
The statement says: “We are working hard to try and secure another location in the town as we enjoy serving the people of Mansfield and being part of the local community.

“Our other stores will continue to trade as normal and you can find us in various locations throughout the county.

“Thank you for your custom and we hope to see you shopping in our other stores.”

Other stores include in Sutton’s Idlewells Shopping Centre.

John Cartledge, Stock Griant retail operations manager, said: “I have no exact date at present when the Mansfield store will close, but no other Stock Giant Stores are affected and we plan to continue to open more stores going forward.”

