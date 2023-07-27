Blow to Mansfield town centre with discount store set to close
Stock Giant on West Gate, Mansfield, opened in September last year, replacing Stock Monster, after the discount firm when into adminstration.
However, the store now faces closure, with a poster at the shop blaming “landlord redevelopment works”
The statement says: “We are working hard to try and secure another location in the town as we enjoy serving the people of Mansfield and being part of the local community.
“Our other stores will continue to trade as normal and you can find us in various locations throughout the county.
“Thank you for your custom and we hope to see you shopping in our other stores.”
Other stores include in Sutton’s Idlewells Shopping Centre.
John Cartledge, Stock Griant retail operations manager, said: “I have no exact date at present when the Mansfield store will close, but no other Stock Giant Stores are affected and we plan to continue to open more stores going forward.”