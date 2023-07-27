However, the store now faces closure, with a poster at the shop blaming “landlord redevelopment works”

The store is on West Gate, Mansfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statement says: “We are working hard to try and secure another location in the town as we enjoy serving the people of Mansfield and being part of the local community.

“Our other stores will continue to trade as normal and you can find us in various locations throughout the county.

“Thank you for your custom and we hope to see you shopping in our other stores.”

Other stores include in Sutton’s Idlewells Shopping Centre.