Discount retail chain Stock Giant has purchased fellow discount retailer Stock Monster – and is set to reopen Stock Monster’s Mansfield store under the new name.

Stock Giant opened its first high street store in Sutton’s Idlewells Shopping Centre, six months ago and has since expanded with stores in Hucknall and Worksop.

A spokeswoman for the business said that in September the company was made aware Stock Monster, a fellow discount retailer which operated under a similar business model, was heading for administration.

The store is on West Gate, Mansfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Stock Giant has since acquired the former Stock Monster store on West Gate, Mansfield, as well as its sister stores in Arnold and Goole, East Yorkshire.

John Cartledge, Stock Giant retail operations manager, said: “Our first concern was to ensure all Stock Monster staff had the opportunity to interview for Stock Giant, so they had continued employment.

“Through the incredibly positive reaction we’ve had, we’re also aware of the sense of community our shops can provide.

“We wanted to ensure we did everything possible to stop the complete closure of the Stock Monster stores.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our aim is to continue to provide our local communities with access to the best discounts on good quality clearance products.”

And Stock Monster is due to open on West Gate, Mansfield town centre, today, Wednesday, at 9am.

A spokesman said: “We’ve got a huge range of bargains on furniture, beauty, homewares, clothing, toys, fitness, baby products, cookware, tools and much, much more.

Advertisement Hide Ad