Bradley Mcknight was born completely blind – but has not let that stop him pursuing his passion for music.

The 17-year-old said it has always been a very important aspect of his life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “My music journey began when I was about nine and my grandad turned his old tool shed into a recording studio.

“I used to play piano but now I just play virtual instruments on different software.

“Music has always been very important to me. I listen to some rap like Example and bands like The Script, lots of different genres and styles really.

“But I’ve got no specific inspiration or influences behind my own music – I just like being me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Ashfield School student started out producing cover songs for Youtube and performing in karaoke venues abroad.

Budding young musician Bradley Mcknight, 17. (Image: submitted)

He then attended the Empire Music School in Kirkby last year, where he was introduced to a vocal coach and music producer.

Bradley said: “Late last year, I released my first original song called Dagmar, about an online maths tutor I had during lockdown.

“My producer makes the beats and records the vocals because some of the software is very difficult for me to use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I write the lyrics on my laptop using my screen reader. Then I print the lyrics and take them to the producer’s studio and we work together to put the words to a melody and a beat before we record.”

The budding young musician is now set to release his first EP on August 25, which is called ‘Our Lives’ and features five songs.

He said: “One of my songs is called Voices, which I wrote to let people know that writing or even listening to music when you’re feeling low can make a huge difference to your day.”

Later this year, Bradley will also begin a business studies course at West Notts College.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I’m hoping to carry on with the music for a very long time.

“I’ve always said I don’t mind if I don’t get a record deal. I’m not bothered about the millions that artists make, I’m just bothered about the music.”