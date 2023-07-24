Photos: Here are the best Barbie (and Ken) looks from Mansfield film fans
Internationally, Barbie earned an impressive £142 million during its opening weekend, as Barbie-mania made its way to the UK.
Barbie has been a trending topic with the premiere of the long-awaiting summer blockbuster and the recent news of the writers and actors strike.
The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) announced that actors would join writers on strike.
This announcement saw support from big Hollywood names, including Barbie leads Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.
Both leads voiced support for the union’s strike after failed negotiations about contracts and the threat artificial intelligence posed to actors.
But despite the strike, which will see a halt to many productions and a delay in future releases – film fans were still encouraged to view the film.
And to mark the film’s opening weekend, many fans have unanimously agreed to head to their nearest cinema dressed head to toe in pink.
From children as young as five to adults turning 60 this year, Barbie and Kens of all ages were out in Mansfield over the weekend.
Here are some of your fabulous submissions...