Photos: Here are the best Barbie (and Ken) looks from Mansfield film fans

As Barbie-mania lands in the UK, following the release of the highly anticipated summer blockbuster, we were curious to see if Mansfield film fans dressed up for the event and joined international ‘pink’ trends. Spoiler alert: They did.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 24th Jul 2023, 11:59 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 13:07 BST

Internationally, Barbie earned an impressive £142 million during its opening weekend, as Barbie-mania made its way to the UK.

Barbie has been a trending topic with the premiere of the long-awaiting summer blockbuster and the recent news of the writers and actors strike.

The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) announced that actors would join writers on strike.

This announcement saw support from big Hollywood names, including Barbie leads Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Both leads voiced support for the union’s strike after failed negotiations about contracts and the threat artificial intelligence posed to actors.

But despite the strike, which will see a halt to many productions and a delay in future releases – film fans were still encouraged to view the film.

And to mark the film’s opening weekend, many fans have unanimously agreed to head to their nearest cinema dressed head to toe in pink.

From children as young as five to adults turning 60 this year, Barbie and Kens of all ages were out in Mansfield over the weekend.

Here are some of your fabulous submissions...

Danielle shared this adorable photo of her nine-year-old, Leelou-Isabelle, who wore pink, especially for the film screening. Mum Danielle said she "loved" the film and thought it was great that the cinema staff dressed up too.

1. Film fan Leelou-Isabelle

Danielle shared this adorable photo of her nine-year-old, Leelou-Isabelle, who wore pink, especially for the film screening. Mum Danielle said she "loved" the film and thought it was great that the cinema staff dressed up too. Photo: Danielle Beth

Dianne Williams works at Mansfield Four Seasons shopping centre and here she is, modelling the centre's latest Barbie display.

2. Four Seasons Shopping Centre

Dianne Williams works at Mansfield Four Seasons shopping centre and here she is, modelling the centre's latest Barbie display. Photo: Dianne Williams

Dominique Parlatt, Nottinghamshire-based international fitness presenter and motivation coach, shared her Barbie outfit for the weekend.

3. Barbie outfit

Dominique Parlatt, Nottinghamshire-based international fitness presenter and motivation coach, shared her Barbie outfit for the weekend. Photo: Dominique Parlatt

Here Jack is again at Mansfield Odeon, spotted by Ruth Riches. The Mansfield Odeon team were all dressed in pink on the film's opening day.

4. Mansfield in pink

Here Jack is again at Mansfield Odeon, spotted by Ruth Riches. The Mansfield Odeon team were all dressed in pink on the film's opening day. Photo: Ruth Riches

