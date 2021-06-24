Blidworth school set for tablet boost thanks to estate agents' scheme

Nottinghamshire area Yopa agents Vicki Picton and Richard Dillon are working with Blidworth Oaks Primary School as part of the company’s Tech for Schools initiative which will see it provide one classroom tablet for every 10 Yopa sponsorship boards displayed by parents, guardians or friends for eight weeks.

The scheme is free and there is a maximum of 300 boards per term – a possible 30 free tablets for the school.

Vicki and Richard sell houses in a patch covering the village as well as Rainworth, Clipstone, Edwinstowe and Ollerton.

Staff and pupils at Blidworth Oaks Primary School working with the tablets.

Mum-of-two, Vicki, 34, of Forest Town, said: “Richard and I are working with Blidworth Oaks’ business manager Samantha Woolley to ask parents, grandparents, friends and local heroes to help support the school by registering to sign up to host a Yopa board.

“The scheme is close to both mine and Richard's heart. We both have children of primary school age and I have one who has just gone to secondary, so we know how important it is for a school to have a good amount of technology – especially after home schooling during lockdown.

"We know not everyone is fortunate enough to have a tablet per child at home and if we can help the schools have the resources to do this that would be a fantastic achievement.”

And in another scheme, anyone who markets their property through Richard can save £50 on fees and the school receives a £50 Amazon voucher.

Headteacher Shaun Walker has urged parents and the community to support the scheme ‘to generate tablets for our children to use in the classrooms’.

"The devices will be used by pupils of all ages as a teaching and learning resource to support our exciting curriculum, as well as to help us to support the children with how to stay safe online,” he said.

"I’d like to thank everyone in the community who is supporting the school with this project.”

To register, visit www.yo.pa/schools. Other schools can also nominate themselves for the scheme and for more information contact 07949 404 311 or 07399 801 820.