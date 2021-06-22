Awards submissions flood in as Mansfield and Ashfield businesses aim to celebrate successes
Awards submissions are beginning to flood in for this year’s eagerly-anticipated Mansfield and Ashfield 2020 Annual Business Awards and Ball.
The awards are scheduled to be a ‘face to face’ event at Sookholme’s John Fretwell Centre in September after last year’s ceremony took place online due to the pandemic.
Now organisers have revealed that they have already received some ‘great’ submissions and are hopeful this year’s event will be ‘the best ever’.
Gary Jordan, Mansfield and Ashfield 2020 chairman, said: “It appears, perhaps obviously, that many people are looking forward to getting some normality back in their personal and business lives.
“We have had a number of great submissions come in already and we are hoping that this year’s event could be the best ever as people look forward to getting out and about again.”
One company which has previously won 2020 awards is legal firm Fidler & Pepper, which has a number of offices across the Mansfield and Ashfield area.
Wendy Walker, who is a director at Fidler & Pepper, said: “We love the awards event as it is great to celebrate local businesses and entrepreneurial people who are working hard to be a success. We will be entering the awards once again this year and are looking forward to dressing up smartly and attending the event itself.”
The 2020 awards take place on Thursday, September 30 at the John Fretwell Centre.
An awards application form must be submitted by midnight on Thursday, July 1 and for more information, visit mansfieldandashfield2020.com.