Blidworth Menswear is moving from its premises on Dale Lane, Blidworth, to a new site on Enterprise Court, Oakham Business Park, Hamilton Way.

Based in a Methodist chapel building since 2017, the shop is planning to move early next month.

It will be refurbishing its new store, followed by a big relaunch planned for January 24, 2022.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blidworth Menswear its current venue.

The relocation is due to the old building being demolished with the site being redeveloped for housing – Newark & Sherwood Council approved plans for eight homes in September.

Move

The independent retailer, an official Marc Darcy stockist, sells a range of menswear from casual to formal, special event items, to designer brands, as well as wardrobe staples.

Blidworth Menswear new premises.

Glynis Staddon, shop owner said they were ‘very much looking forward’ to the move.

Glynis said: “It will be an exciting new start for us, in new modern, premises and we will be able to extend our range, including offering more casual wear.

“The new shop has ample parking space, is surrounded by offices, and close to the A38, so it should give the business a boost. We hope our old customers will continue to come and see us and we look forward to meeting new customers.”

The store’s alteration service’ Steam Force’ will also run out of the new store.

The shop wants customers to know its new shop postcode will be NG18 5BU. Its telephone number 01623 793073 will stay the same.