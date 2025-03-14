Blidworth forest school wins 'most loved' award in Nottingham

Scarecrow Farm Forest School CIC wins Nottingham's ‘most loved’ community stay and play group for babies, toddlers, and parents.

Scarecrow Farm Forest School CIC, located in Blidworth on Cross Lane, opened in May 2024 after Jodie and Richard Strang purchased the farm in July 2022.

The school is run by fully qualified forest school leaders, offering stay-and-play sessions for children under five, as well as afterschool clubs with SEN specialist status, tailored for families.

Jodie, the leader of the forest school, said she wanted to put the land to good use by embarking on this new challenge.

Scarecrow Farm Forest School CIC at the Nottingham Baby & Toddler Community Awards 2025.

She left her role as a special educational needs (SEN) tutor at an alternative provision where she had taught for ten years, and began her level 3 leadership forest school course alongside her good friend Emma.

Now, the duo oversees all sessions with the help of dedicated volunteers: Tara, Susan, and Georgie.

Setting up the forest school presented numerous challenges, including obtaining council permission, investing thousands of pounds of personal savings, and starting a school from scratch.

Jodie explained: “I wanted the challenge of building something from nothing.

“We utilised freecycle pages on Facebook, attended car boot sales, visited local tips, and even went through people’s skips (with permission) to gather materials.

“We created our space using donations and unwanted items from others.

“My vision was to have a farm, land, and animals that could be enjoyed by people from all walks of life.

“Babies, children, young adults, and their families.

“I aimed to provide the local community with a safe place to visit, build friendships, and connect with nature.

“My goal was to create a welcoming community of like-minded individuals.”

Jodie expressed that registering as a community interest company (CIC) was very important to her as she wanted to ensure that the organisation would not be for profit, allowing the school to secure funding to make the farm accessible to people from all walks of life.

With funding from The Jones Trust and several local businesses, the school was able to purchase some much-needed resources.

She added: “Winning this award meant to world to myself, my family and the dedicated families who have shown me nothing but love and support since I have been running.”

She thanked the community and her families for their continued support.

The school won an award at the Nottingham Baby & Toddler Community Awards, being crowned winners on Saturday, March 8.