News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING

Photos: Buildings Mansfield Chad readers would like to see restored or demolished

We asked Mansfield Chad readers to share some suggestions for buildings in need of demolition or restoration in 2024.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 10th Jan 2024, 15:05 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2024, 15:05 GMT

On your Mansfield Chad Facebook page – www.fb.com/MansfieldChad – we asked readers which buildings should be restored or demolished this year.

Here is what readers had to say…

The Town Mill was on Bridge Street, Mansfield, and dates back to 1850 when it began life as a water-powered corn mill, before eventually becoming a pub from 1969 to 2010. It was a firm favourite with locals until it closed its doors. AJ Walker would like to see the building turned into a eco mill to provide electricity to the town centre and surrounding areas.

1. Town Mill

The Town Mill was on Bridge Street, Mansfield, and dates back to 1850 when it began life as a water-powered corn mill, before eventually becoming a pub from 1969 to 2010. It was a firm favourite with locals until it closed its doors. AJ Walker would like to see the building turned into a eco mill to provide electricity to the town centre and surrounding areas. Photo: Mansfield Chad

Photo Sales
Readers said there were many empty buildings in need of TLC on Dame Flogan Street.

2. Dame Flogan Street

Readers said there were many empty buildings in need of TLC on Dame Flogan Street. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
The Queen Street frontage of the building, viewed from the junction with Stockwell Gate. Many readers felt the site is an eyesore. The landmark 1930s building is set to be modernised and extended to provide a new headquarters for Mansfield Council. It is expected to house a variety of other public, educational, enterprise and health and wellbeing services alongside spaces for private sector investment.

3. Former Beales site

The Queen Street frontage of the building, viewed from the junction with Stockwell Gate. Many readers felt the site is an eyesore. The landmark 1930s building is set to be modernised and extended to provide a new headquarters for Mansfield Council. It is expected to house a variety of other public, educational, enterprise and health and wellbeing services alongside spaces for private sector investment. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Anthony James Archer said the Rosemary Centre needs to be repurposed not flattened. The building will be demolished and replaced with a Lidl supermarket and food and drink takeaway units after plans were given the greenlight last year.

4. Rosemary Centre

Anthony James Archer said the Rosemary Centre needs to be repurposed not flattened. The building will be demolished and replaced with a Lidl supermarket and food and drink takeaway units after plans were given the greenlight last year. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:ChadMansfield