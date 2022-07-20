Birthday celebrations as Mansfield woman who served during World War Two turns 100

Sylvia Trapp received a family surprise birthday party where more than 30 family, friends, staff and special guests attended.

A wonderful celebration was had with Sylvia receiving a personal birthday greetings card message from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and a visit from both Veterans, RAF Association and serving uniform representation from RAF Cranwell as both Sylvia and her late husband, Harry, served during World War Two, where Sylvia was a signaller working on Morse code.

Dr. Joanne Campbell, station commader, gave a speech and said there were long lived links between her role and theirs in the RAF and that it was a privilege and honour to be invited to acknowledge Sylvia’s service and her personally reaching her 100th birthday milestone.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Front row, Paul Williams, operations director Brunts Charity, Sylvia Trapp, Elizabeth Richardson, RAF Association, Coun Stephen Garner, representative trustee, Brunts Charity, back row, David Drew, RAF branch President, Dr. Joanne Campbell OBE, group Captain and station commander at RAF Cranwell) WO Marcus Burton, station warrant officer at RAF Cranwell and Rick Richardson, RAF Association.

She presented Sylvia with a special rare, marked RAF Cranwell stamped coin along with a certificate of recognition, flowers and cards.

Maria Jowett, administrative executive of Brunts Charity, which runs The Patchills Centre, said: "Sylvia was overjoyed by the whole experience and gifts kept coming with more flowers, picture framed photo of her taken at our recent Queens Platinum Jubilee celebrations and lots more flowers and gifts from the family and friends including a wonderful array of birthday cakes and food with refreshments and all then relaxed and enjoyed the social occasion together with Sylvia.

"She truly was our VIP for the day and she felt special and was truly humbled by the whole experience.”