Households affected will mainly be in the Sutton area but there are small pockets impacted in Annesley, Hucknall, Kirkby and Selston.

Any bins due to be collected on Monday, September 19, will now be collected on Saturday, September 17.

Due to the unavailability of staff, because of the late notice of the Bank Holiday Ashfield District Council may not get around all routes.

Bin collections will be affected in Ashfield over the bank holiday

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Any uncollected bins will be collected on Tuesday, September 20, but only houses it hasn’t already covered.

Coun Samantha Deakin, executive lead member for Parks, Town Centres and Environmental Services on Ashfield District Council, said: “Due to the sad occasion of the funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II, Monday, September 19, is now a Bank Holiday.

"This has an impact on bin collection services. As many bins as possible due for collection on Monday will now be collected this Saturday.

"Any routes that we don’t collect on Saturday will be collected the following Tuesday.

“These are obviously unprecedented times so we are sharing this information as widely as possible.

"The death of our Queen has had an enormous impact on Ashfield residents. We thank them for their co-operation and understanding on this.

"We’d also like to thank our bin collection staff. Many of them are doing overtime and others have cancelled their plans on Saturday to make this possible.”