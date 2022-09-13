Her Majesty The Queen's funeral will be taking place on Monday, September 19. This will be a public holiday and therefore Mansfield District Council will be closed.

There will be no bin or bulky waste collections on Monday, September 19, these bins will instead be emptied on Saturday, September 17.

You can check your bin collections schedule on the council’s bin days lookup, at www.mansfield.gov.uk.

Bin collections will be affected in Mansfield over the bank holiday

Please ensure your bin(s) are out by 6am. Bins must not be overloaded and the lid must be able to close. Please park considerately so the truck can access your street.

The council has apologised for inconvenience caused and thanks residents for their patience and understanding at this time.

If you haven’t already, keep up to date with your bin collections by signing up for free bin alerts.