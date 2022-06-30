Inspired by events such as Armed Forces Day, and Thank a Hero Day, children used their schoolwork to inform their choices when it came to their costumes.

They also discussed how certain professions and people have had a positive impact on society.

Miss Leek, headteacher at Bilsthorpe Flying High Academy, said the school children have been looking at the concept of legacy, looking at different types of hero, from fictional superheroes to everyday heroes, such as frontline pandemic workers, and discussing how leaving a positive legacy can create lasting change for future generations to come.

Site Manager Shaun Martwich (right) with children dressed up as their own heroes and learning some marching and saluting skills

She said: “The curriculum at Bilsthorpe Flying High Academy is designed to celebrate individuality, diversity and ambition to drive our children to aspire to reach for the stars; to look for extraordinary in the ordinary and to know that not all heroes wear capes.

“Children have discussed what a hero is, and how people can display heroic behaviour.

"We aim to empower to our children to understand the importance of purpose; encourage them to reach their potential and inspire them to have a positive impact on society.”

Amber Wu, five, said, “I have come as Miss Mann my teacher, because I love Miss Mann.”

Isla Tuck, eight, said: “I have come dressed as my mum because I look up to my mum. She teaches for her job, and I look up to her every day because she is really special, and I love her so much.”

Didi Ferdinandus, eight, who came dressed as her favourite artist, said: “I have come dressed as Frida Kahlo, because me and my mum look up to her.”

Lexi McEwan, ten, who came dressed as a family member, said: “I came dressed as my Nana. When she was really unwell, she never let it get in the way of doing fun activities.”

Lilia Baker, eight, said: “I have come dressed as a scientist because I really like science, and scientists really help people.”