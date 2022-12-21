Bilsthorpe Academy pupils get the chance to present live on the radio during BBC Radio Nottingham visit

The children discussed Christmas with Rob and talked about their Santa Claus stories.

During the two live segments, children shared their Christmas stories with Rob and at the end were surprised by a visit from Santa Claus and Rudolph the Reindeer, who had taken time out of their busy schedule to join the children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

One pupil, who was very excited to see Santa, said: “I asked Santa for a whistle. I think I could be a DJ because I have heard lots of Rock ‘n’ Roll songs and I have been a narrator in my nativity play.”

Santa Claus and the BBC’s Rob Rose (third from right) with Bilsthorpe Flying High Academy children in their school grotto

Rob Rose says he hopes the show brings back fond memories for listeners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “The whole team at the Sarah Julian Breakfast Show wanted to join with our communities to celebrate the festive time of year, and who better to do that with but children?

"It’s an amazing experience for the children and we hope listeners enjoyed the show.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Samantha Leek, headteacher, said: “We want to say a huge thank you to Rob and the team at Sarah Julian’s Breakfast Show, and of course to Santa and Rudolph for visiting us.

"The children were fantastic, and we are all very proud of them. What a great memory this will be for them in years to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad