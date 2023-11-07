Big 'sleep out' fundraiser set for Mansfield pub in support of homeless charity
and live on Freeview channel 276
A “sleep out” fundraiser will be held at The Red Bar and Grill pier on Bancroft Lane.
The fundraiser is in aid of the homeless youth charity Centrepoint.
Centrepoint is a “safe space” for young people to build an independent future.
Specialist teams support and secure housing that young people need to reclaim their dreams and have a future beyond homelessness.
More than 30 members of staff across Mansfield venues will take part – including The Red, Industria, The Cheeky Monkey bar, The Lion at Farnsfield and The Devonshire.
Johnathan Edwards, owner of the venues involved in the fundraiser, said it is “such an important” cause to support.
He said: “I know times are tough with financial pressures and the cost of living, but if we all gave just £1 – it will go a long way.
“We have raised over £2,000 so far which is incredible. Thank you for the support.”
Staff will be sleeping on the pier from 7pm on Tuesday, November 7, until 7am the following morning.
Readers can donate to the fundraiser here: https://shorturl.at/bou05
Jake Rudkin, manager of The Red, said: “We're swapping our beds for sleeping bags to raise vital funds for Centrepoint.
“It won't be our most comfortable night of sleep let me tell you, but it will be our most meaningful.”
Staff will be live-streaming part of the sleep out on Facebook and have confirmed they will perform tasks for donations, “within reason”.