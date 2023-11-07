Here are some of the latest cases to be heard at Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Ryan Monte, 35, of Alfred Street, Sutton, admitted: theft from a shop. He was fined £80 with a £32 surcharge, £32 compensation and £85 costs.

Ashley Lawrence, 35, of Singleton Avenue, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a shop. He received a 12 month community order with a 31 day programme and six rehabilitation days. He was ordered to pay £1062 compensation.

Anton Peck, 41, of Nottingham Road, Eastwood, admitted: theft from a shop. He was fined £80 with £85 costs.

Aaron Turner, 36, of no fixed addesss, admitted: theft from a shop and possess an air weapon when prohibited for five years. He was jailed for eight weeks and ordered to pay £19 compensation and £85 costs.

Troy Dyer, 52, of Grasmere Court, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a shop. He received a 12 month community order with 20 rehabilitation days. He was ordered to pay £372 compensation and £85 costs.

Kelci Whittaker, 20, of Maun Close, Retford, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, drive without a licence or insurance. She received a 12 month community order with 40 hours of unpaid work and four rehabilitation days. She was disqualified for 16 months. She was fined £250 and ordered to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

Callum Pickering, 26, of Sherwood Street, Warsop, Mansfield, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 211 milligrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 107 milligrammes. He was fined £700 with a £280 surcharge and £85 costs. He was disqualified for 18 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.

Timothy Wilkinson, 33, of Cowpes Close, Sutton, admitted: use threatening/abusive words/behaviour with intent to cause fear of/provoke unlawful violence. He received a 12 month community order with 70 hours of unpaid work and a 31 day programme. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Robert Wilson, 70, of Rampton Hospital, Retford Road, Woodbeck, admitted: assault by beating. He was fined £120 with £150 compensation, a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.

Ruth Paylor, 52, of Tudor Street, Sutton, admitted: driving with 132 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She received a 12 month community order with 160 hours of unpaid work. She was diqualified for 32 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. She was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Mark Foster, 31, of Hardwick Road West, Worksop, admitted: drive whilst disqualified and without insurance. He received a 12-month community order with 200 hours of unpaid work. He was disqualified for 32 months.

Michael Atkins, 43, of HMP Hewell, Hewell Lane, Tardebigge, Worcestershire, admitted: common assault of an emergency worker. He was jailed for six weeks and ordered to pay £150 compensation.

Samantha Birkbeck, 57, of Chapel Close, Walesby, Newark, admitted: driving with 152 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, when the legal limit is 80 milligrammes. She was fined £440 and ordered to pay a £178 surcharge and £85 costs. She was disqualified for 18 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.

Mark Bowes, 54, of Hobhouse Road, Mansfield, admitted: drive whilst disqualified. He was fined £200 with an £80 surcharge and £85 costs. He was disqualified for nine months.

Jurgen Elezi, 28, of Stockwell Gate, Mansfield, admitted: drive without third party insurance, and while disqualified. His licence was endorsed with six points. A suspended sentence order was extended to 24 months and a further 60 hours of unpaid work were added. He was ordered to pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.

Colin Liley, 31, of Verney Street, New Houghton, Mansfield, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class A - crack cocaine. He was fined £120 with £85 costs.

Lee Bird, 41, of Ashleigh Avenue, Sutton, admitted: possess knife in a public place, possess controlled drugs of class A - crack cocaine and heroin. He was fined £733 with a £293 surcharge and £85 costs.