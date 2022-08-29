History in the making as thousands flock to first ever Nottinghamshire Day festival

Taking place near the Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre, the event was hosted and headlined by local soul and R&B star Rob Green and the line-up included 15 acts - all hailing from Nottinghamshire - featuring everything from indie music to Indian classical afro-pop and acoustic sets.

The free event also offered plenty of family-friendly activities including Robin Hood and Maid Marian and their band of outlaws who waged battle against the Sheriff of Nottingham in an exhilarating two-part combat show called ‘Lionheart’.

There was also a chance to experience a medieval camp and try out axe throwing, crossbow shooting and catapulting.

Festival-goers were greeted by two magnificent horses, Eclipse and Galahad, and pony rides were also a big hit.

Football lovers had the rare chance to have a selfie with the European Cup, which newly-promoted Nottingham Forest famously lifted twice in 1979 and 1980.

1. Nottinghamshire Day Festival, Robin Hood fights it out in the forest Robin Hood fights it out in the forest at Nottinghamshire Day Festival.

2. Nottinghamshire Day Festival, King Richard returns from the Crusades King Richard returns from the Crusades.

3. Nottinghamshire Day Festival, watching the battle Crowds watching the battle unfold at the festival.

4. Nottinghamshire Day Festival, Robin Hood hats were the must have accessory Robin Hood hats were the must-have accessory to celebrate Nottinghamshire Day.