Big change at popular vet's surgery is among planning applications for Ashfield

A planning application has been given permission by Ashfield District Council for the former Meadowbank practice at Hillbank House, Commonside in Selston.

The small surgery operated under the Medivet banner, but was owned by Anne Killick, who was responsible for the application..

A planning statement, lodged with the council on her behalf by agents Architectural Building Design Services Ltd, of South Normanton, said: “The surgery business has ceased to operate, and this application is to return the property to a dwelling.

"The site is located off the main road linking Pinxton and Selston. It is a two-storey, semi-detached property, and the building consisted of the vet’s surgery on the ground floor and living accommodation at first-floor level. The adjoining building is a two-storey residential dwelling.”

The plan is to turn the surgery into a three-bedroom home. The statement added: “There are no building works to be done. The external appearance of the property will remain as it currently is.”

Other planning applications within Ashfield to be given permission by the council this week include:

131 Nottingham Road, Selston – conversion of existing dwelling into two flats.

The former Meadowbank veterinary surgery in Selston, which has closed and will now be converted into a residential house.

121 Church Lane, Selston – construction of outbuilding in rear garden.

156 Diamond Avenue, Kirkby – outdoor kitchen pavilion,

Warwick Energy, Mill Kane, Kirkby – small-scale electricity generating plant (phase two of works, comprising two generators).

The Bungalow, 119 Wild Hill, Teversal – single-storey extension to create a garage with a hip roof.

Chevron, 86 High Pavement, Sutton – conversion of garage with pitched roof.

Indoor Market, 1-3 Lowmoor Road, Kirkby – consent to display adverts via fascia boards, signs and windows.

19 Orchard Road, Kirkby – single-storey extension to the front.

6 Kingsholm Road, Kirkby – single-storey rear extension.

The White Bungalow, 2 Princess Street, Kirkby – single-storey rear extension,.

In addition, these two planning applications have been refused permission:

1 Dobsons Mews, Sutton – listed building consent to replace front and rear entrance doors.

78 Clumber Street, Kirkby – felling of three lime trees, protected by a preservation order.

In addition, these new planning applications have been submitted to the council for consideration (applicant in brackets):

Land off Lowmoor Road, Kirkby – construction of an automated distribution and manufacturing centre (see elsewhere on this website) (Ashfield District Council).

Car park at Urban Road, Kirkby – installation of a sub-station (Ashfield District Council).

Sutton Lawn, Lawn Lane, Sutton – conversion of a derelict shale pitch into a grass football pitch (Ashfield District Council).

Sutton Lawn, Lawn Lane, Sutton – improvements to and an extension of the changing rooms and car park, plus resurfacing work on the access road (Ashfield District Council).

70 Outram Street, Sutton – conversion of the first floor and attic floor into two residential units, with the provision of an extra window (Simon Ford).

Greenhills House, Cauldwell Road – outline permission for a dwelling (Mr G.Hunt).

83 Main Road, Jacksdale – two-storey extension at the front and single-storey extension at the rear (Mr and Mrs M.Scarborough).

26 Franklin Road, Jacksdale – construction of a single-storey rear extension (Mrs L.Coles).