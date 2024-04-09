Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Automated Distribution and Manufacturing Centre (ADMC) would be a purpose-built centre to support businesses in adopting automation.

It is the first part of a £100m innovation park being built on Lowmoor Road in Sutton.

Ashfield Council project has been secured through its Towns Fund deal.

An artist's impression of the new ADMC being proposed for Sutton. Photo: Submitted

It is hoped the scheme will create a nationally-recognised centre which will draw investment to the region and create high-skilled jobs.

Universities, manufacturers and clients will be brought together to foster cutting-edge technologies, according to the application.

It will provide a flexible working space which can be occupied by specialists, researchers and engineers from across the sector.

There will be facilities for researching, developing and showcasing new technology which wouldn’t be possible elsewhere.

It will also play a role in training and educating talent of the future through links with the nearby West Nottinghamshire College.

The 4,000sqm facility will include an automation factory and warehouse, as well as research and development, office and events space in a separate building.

It is intended to be ‘future proof’ to incorporate new technologies as they emerge.

If planning approval is given, work is scheduled to start in July or August, and completed in September 2025.

The council’s cabinet meeting on April 8 was told the application was: “The centrepiece of our Towns Fund, allowing businesses in the East Midlands and beyond to see what automation can do for them.