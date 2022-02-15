Man arrested after police discover cannabis grow while on patrol in Mansfield

Officers were on Portland Street when they began to get suspicious about a property.

They decided to have a closer look and suspected they could see and hear signs of a current cannabis grow.

They forced entry into the property and discovered about 150 cannabis plants and that the electricity had been bypassed.

A man has been arrested after police discovered a cannabis grow while on patrol.

A man was found in the loft space.

A 30-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis following the incident, which happened on Monday, February 14, just before 3.30am.

Sergeant Adam Cooper, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an excellent spot by officers on patrol who used their intuition and subsequently discovered a significant amount of class B drugs.

“Work has been ongoing to seize and remove the cannabis and it is positive for the community that this is now out of circulation.

“Possessing controlled drugs in itself is an offence, but it can also be a sign of wider serious organised criminality.

“This is why we act so robustly and are committed to acting on information around this.

“A man remains in custody and our enquiries into the find are ongoing.”