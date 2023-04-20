Best friends celebrate decades of success as Sutton hair salon marks 40th birthday

Last Tuesday, April 12, marked four decades since best friends Jayne Williamson and Jackie Coope made the life-changing decision to go into business together.

The pair began their respective careers at Keith Hall in the late 1970s before branching out on their own and forming the Friends Hair Company – so called to honour their own long-term friendship.

Established in 1983, the original Friends salon was in Low Street for 15 years before moving to its current base in Market Street, where it has been offering 'service with a smile' for the last 25 years.

Best friends Jackie Coope (left) and Jane Williamson celebrate 40 years at the Friends Hair Company Salon.

Jackie, aged 66, said: “Looking back over the years, it’s nearly half a lifetime. It feels like we’ve blinked and 40 years have gone.

“Me and Jayne were 24 and 26 when we first started. It’s been a real journey, we’ve had good times and bad times but we’ve been through it all side by side.

“Come rain or shine. We’ve seen it all together – we’ve always been best friends and always will be.”

Jackie and Jayne have still got some of their original customers from over four decades years ago and are now cutting hair for their third generation of families.

Staff celebrating the Friends Hair Company's 40th birthday.

Jackie said: “We’ve got some fabulous clients and we’d love to say a big thank you to them because they are like part of the family – they’ve been coming to us that long.

“We get different ages and people from all walks of life and we actually get loads of men, too.

“And we don’t just talk about the weather like some hairdressers do, we talk about absolutely everything.”

As the pair moves gracefully towards retirement, they are confident the salon will continue to serve the community for many more decades to come.

Jackie and Jane have shared life's ups and downs together over the years.

The business is safe in the hands of family, with Jackie’s youngest daughter Shani Coope determined to nurture her mum’s legacy.

“It’s amazing now that I’m watching my daughter grow into being what we were,” Jackie said.

“I’ve taken a step back this year and I’m letting her bring it forward and she’s doing a really great job. She’s on the ball and she’s raring to go, like we were when we first started. She’s got the same spirit in abundance.

“I’d like to say a big thank you to her for giving us a kick up the backside and keeping us going strong.

Some of the salon's regulars have been loyal customers for more than four decades.

“All of the young staff are all so hardworking and passionate. We know the business is in good hands for the future.”

As a treat for employees and to celebrate the salon’s 40th birthday, all staff are jetting off to Valencia for three days this weekend.

“We’ve got a right lovely itinerary planned,” Jackie added.