Owner Samantha North and business partner Amy Hollingworth at The Pamper Parlour.Owner Samantha North and business partner Amy Hollingworth at The Pamper Parlour.
Take a peek inside colourful new salon designed to host children's pamper parties in Sutton

A funky new salon is now open and ready to host pamper parties for children and adults in Sutton.

By Lucy Roberts
Published 14th Apr 2023, 10:36 BST

The Pamper Parlour, on Victoria Street, opened its doors for the first time this week as a new space designed to host hair and beauty pamper parties for children, along with events for adults including hen parties and baby showers.

Owner Samantha North, aged 31, said: “I started doing pamper parties at my other salon, S&S House of Hair on Outram Street, and they took off so well that we decided to open a specific venue just for them.

“We first started doing parties just for children but more people were getting in touch about hen dos and things like that, so we’ve branched out to adults as well.”

Crowds gathered at the salon for its official opening day, where staff showed customers around the new space and secured the first bookings.

Samantha said: “We did free hair gems, glitter, temporary tattoos and had the candy floss machine going to welcome people in.

“Loads of children came and they absolutely loved it.”

Along with the pamper parties, Samantha plans to use the space to host a range of activities for children during school holidays – including movie nights and craft days.

“We’ve got so many ideas on how to use the place,” Samantha said.

“I’ve got two children myself and I do struggle to find things to keep them entertained, so it will be great to offer kids more things to do during half-term.”

The salon is also keen to promote beauty positivity in children and help them to recognise their worth. A ‘positivity wall’ at the new venue is filled with uplifting messages to encourage and inspire.

Social media plays a massive part in how girls and boys see themselves these days,” Samantha said.

“When they come here I want them to read these messages and believe it. No negative vibes here.”

A range of different pamper party packages are now available to book at the salon, which offers a colourful and comfortable setting to enjoy an indulgent makeover with friends.

Packages include different food and drink options and various hair and beauty treatment choices for groups.

Visit The Pamper Parlour page on Facebook for more information.

