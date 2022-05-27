Best bunting designs displayed in Sutton's Idlewells Shopping Centre to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

With more than 200 entries sent in, the winners have now been chosen and the finished design is set to be installed in the centre today (Friday, May 27).

The winning designs were sent in by Ella, Lucy, and Kaci of Dalestorth Primary School and Amelia, Jack, Connor, Sophie, Evie, and Maddie of St Mary Magdalene C of E Primary School and Evie-Mai.

Idlewells Shopping Centre would like to thank the community for all the fantastic designs submitted into the competition and will share them on Facebook, www.facebook.com/Idlewells, for everyone to see.

The winning bunting designs are on display at Sutton's Idlewells Shopping Centre

The Jubilee celebrations don’t end there for Idlewells Shopping Centre as on Thursday, June 2, the shopping centre will be gifting a pack of Jubilee seeds to each shopper who spends £5 in the centre on that day. Shoppers can then plant the seeds at home to remember this special moment in our history.

Stephen Salisbury, centre manager at Idlewells Shopping Centre, said: “We are very happy to be celebrating 70 years of the Queen’s reign with the Sutton community.

"We received so many fantastic drawings and we can’t wait to see the winning designs displayed in our shopping centre.