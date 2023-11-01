Berry Hill residents 'join forces' to create hundreds of poppies for Remembrance display

A group of residents have joined forces to create hundreds of poppies for a memorial display at Berry Hill Park – to commemorate the fallen.

Last year, a tree in Berry Hill Park was draped with a poppy display thanks to Friends of Berry Hill Park committee members.

Steven Baker, chairman of the group, and wife Gail, with the support Sue Fretwell, unveiled the design.

Sue said: “This year we decided to use the old mining wheel because the park has a mining history, with some miners fighting in the war.

“We just wanted to do something special and get the community involved.”

Thousands of poppies were donated from across the area to decorate the mining wheel after committee members asked for contributions.

Sue added: “It is great to see people talking and working together on this project. I am really proud of everyone.”

Sue said residents were “heavily inspired” by Warsop Poppy Gang’s mile-long display on the A60.

The committee hopes to launch a regular knitting group next year, with more displays planned for the park.

1 . Berry Hill Park Volunteers from Friends of Berry Hill Park, the crafty group behind the design. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Remembrance tree Friends of Berry Hill Park committee member Susan Fretwell is "proud" of the community for producing the display. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Poppies The remembrance display on the tree was very popular with residents last year, and has returned. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4 . Mining memorial Sue said it felt "important" to include the mining wheel in the display due to miners' sacrifices during the wars. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales