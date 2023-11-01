Berry Hill residents 'join forces' to create hundreds of poppies for Remembrance display
Last year, a tree in Berry Hill Park was draped with a poppy display thanks to Friends of Berry Hill Park committee members.
Steven Baker, chairman of the group, and wife Gail, with the support Sue Fretwell, unveiled the design.
Sue said: “This year we decided to use the old mining wheel because the park has a mining history, with some miners fighting in the war.
“We just wanted to do something special and get the community involved.”
Thousands of poppies were donated from across the area to decorate the mining wheel after committee members asked for contributions.
Sue added: “It is great to see people talking and working together on this project. I am really proud of everyone.”
The committee hopes to launch a regular knitting group next year, with more displays planned for the park.