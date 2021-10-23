Becky's delight as she's crowned apprentice of the year for work at Blidworth garment decoration firm

Becky Springell was named apprentice of the year at the British Printing Industries Federation’s annual apprenticeships graduation ceremony.

The 26-year-old was honoured for her work at garment decoration specialist MiRiCal Emblems, of Mansfield Road, Blidworth.

Miss Springell, from Forest Town, joined MiRiCal as an apprentice in its customer service team in February 2020 and undertook a level-two business skills apprenticeship with BPIF Training.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Apprentice of the year Becky Springell with her award.

Despite subsequently being furloughed for six weeks from April 2020, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Miss Springell continued with her studies at home and successfully completed her course in summer 2021.

She joined 30 other BPIF Training apprenticeship graduates for the ceremony at St Bride Foundation in central London, where she was one of eight graduates singled out for special praise.

Miss Springell said: “I am so grateful for the opportunity given to me by MiRiCal, I have a great team around me who have all supported me in achieving this award.”

Jonathan Dul, MiRiCal managing director, said: “We’re naturally delighted for Becky and think it’s great that our training provider have recognised Becky’s efforts with this award.

“That she has achieved this success against the backdrop of the pandemic says a lot about her as a person and we are very happy that she will remain with us.”

Miss Springell is continuing to work at MiRiCal, while the business said a search is on for a new apprentice to join the team.