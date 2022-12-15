Photos: Check out these festive dogs ready for 'Santa Paws' at Mansfield canine centre

A canine centre in Mansfield shared some festive photos of their ‘pawesome’ friends – and full disclaimer, these might just be the cutest Christmas pics ever.

Mansfield Canine Centre on Hermitage Lane is a dog service – offering full day care services, half day care, overnight boarding, and hydrotherapy, along with other canine services.

Emma Fotheringham, a director at the centre, said: “The dogs have had a very busy year of fun at daycare.

“During the summer they had a great time playing in our paddling pools and sprinklers, enjoying the lovely weather.

“During the colder months, we play a lot of scent games inside – finding hidden treats and toys. We have also recently opened our hydrotherapy which is a great form of exercise for dogs.

“We offer medical swims with qualified staff and also fun swims where you can enjoy getting in the pool and swimming with your dog.”

The team has shared with us some festive photos of their good girls and boys, ready for a visit from ‘Santa Paws’ this year.

1. Stan Stan is ready for Santa. Photo: Mansfield Canine Centre Photo Sales

2. Rigby Rigby's patiently waiting for Santa and his reindeer. Photo: Mansfield Canine Centre Photo Sales

3. Raphoe Raphoe keeps nice and warm in winter. Photo: Mansfield Canine Centre Photo Sales

4. Charlie Charlie is ready for Christmas. Photo: Mansfield Canine Centre Photo Sales