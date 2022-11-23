The special day was developed by the TEAM Education Trust to bring a new dynamic to learning, using the much loved themes from the books to encourage primary school aged children to learn a slightly different curriculum.

Staff dressed up as characters from the books and lessons included potion making, quidditch and wand making.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school had a Quidditch Cup as part of its Harry Potter Day

The education team from the Trust used virtual reality sets, green screen technology as well as giving unique access to the school's amazing sensory facilities and swimming pool.