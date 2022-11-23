Shirebrook school transformed into Hogwarts for Harry Potter Day
A special Harry Potter Day was held at Stubbin Wood School in Shirebrook which was transformed into a magical world with flying witches hats, corridors transformed into alleyways or hidden doorways and surprises around every corner.
The special day was developed by the TEAM Education Trust to bring a new dynamic to learning, using the much loved themes from the books to encourage primary school aged children to learn a slightly different curriculum.
Staff dressed up as characters from the books and lessons included potion making, quidditch and wand making.
The education team from the Trust used virtual reality sets, green screen technology as well as giving unique access to the school's amazing sensory facilities and swimming pool.
Children from other schools across the area also attended the special event including Stubbin Wood School, Whaley Thorns Primary School, Model Village Primary School, Spire Junior School and Brookfields Junior School.