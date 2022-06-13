Beautiful Kirkby garden will be open to the public to raise money for the Nottinghamshire National Garden Scheme

Help raise money for the Nottinghamshire National Garden Scheme by visiting one of the open gardens in the county.

By Shelley Marriott
Monday, 13th June 2022, 5:08 pm

Hollinside at 252 Diamond Avenue, Kirkby, will be open to the public from 1pm to 4.30pm on Sunday, June 19.

It has a formal front garden with terraced lawns and borders lead to a shaded area with ferns, camellias, roses, hydrangeas and flowering shrubs.

To the rear there is a wildlife pond, wildflower meadow, summerhouse and greenhouse.

It also has a topiary box and yews with a rose parterre.

It is mostly wheelchair accessible with disabled parking near house only by prior arrangement.

Dog friendly, plants for sale, refreshments.

The National Garden Scheme gives visitors unique access to more than 3,500 exceptional private gardens in England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Guernsey, and raises money for some of the UK's best-loved nursing and health charities through admissions, teas and cake.

