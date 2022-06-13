Beautiful Kirkby garden will be open to the public to raise money for the Nottinghamshire National Garden Scheme

Hollinside at 252 Diamond Avenue, Kirkby, will be open to the public from 1pm to 4.30pm on Sunday, June 19.

It has a formal front garden with terraced lawns and borders lead to a shaded area with ferns, camellias, roses, hydrangeas and flowering shrubs.

To the rear there is a wildlife pond, wildflower meadow, summerhouse and greenhouse.

It also has a topiary box and yews with a rose parterre.

It is mostly wheelchair accessible with disabled parking near house only by prior arrangement.

Dog friendly, plants for sale, refreshments.