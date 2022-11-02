Be safe and considerate is the message from Notts Fire and Rescue this Bonfire Night

If you’re staying at home hosting your own display, be careful not to fall foul of the law.

Many people don’t realise there are strict guidelines as to when you can let off fireworks, where and what type. If you get it wrong you could be fined or put yourself or others at risk.

You can only set off fireworks and light sparklers on your property, it’s against the law to set off fireworks in public places, you are only usually allowed to set fireworks off between 11am and 7pm, but the time is extended to midnight on Bonfire Night, and remember to look after pets too, for many dogs this is their least favourite time of the year.

Stay safe and be considerate this Bonfire Night

Chris Clark, group manager for Prevention from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “This year we are asking that people attend organised community firework displays if possible.

"However, if you choose to host your own display, keep fireworks and bonfires away from houses, sheds, fences, and trees.

"Never give sparklers to children under five-years-old, wear gloves when handling them, and always keep a bucket of water handy to dispose of them.

"You should also only buy fireworks with a CE mark, this basically means that they are legally safe and meet all the regulations by law to be set off.

“Our overall ask is people are considerate of neighbours, animals and nature.